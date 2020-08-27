Hit and run reported Wednesday

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run property damage accident that was reported in the 700 block of north Clarkson Street.

The victim reported her 2015 Jeep Patriot was parked and unattended when it was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the passing vehicle did not leave any contact information. Damage to the victim’s jeep is estimated at $500.