Police News

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported in the 200 block of south Bell Street.

The victim reported he was traveling northbound over the Bell Street viaduct when a 2nd vehicle, also traveling north in an adjacent lane, struck the side of the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the 2nd car did not stop at the scene and left the area.

Damage estimates to the victim’s vehicle, a 2020 semi truck, are not available at this time.

