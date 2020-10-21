Hotwire attempt leads to $1,000 in damage

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to vehicle complaint hast was made in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.
The victim reported someone pried off the driver side door handle and entered the vehicle. Once inside, the perpetrator damaged the steering column. Damage was consistent with someone trying to “hotwire” the vehicle. Estimated damage is $1,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.