Hotwire attempt leads to $1,000 in damage
Police News

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to vehicle complaint hast was made in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.

The victim reported someone pried off the driver side door handle and entered the vehicle. Once inside, the perpetrator damaged the steering column. Damage was consistent with someone trying to “hotwire” the vehicle. Estimated damage is $1,000.

