Identity theft case probed

A Fremont man faces an identity theft charge after local authorities assisted the Henderson Nevada Police Department on Feb. 15.

Arnoldo Obeniel Espinoza-Deras, 29, was arrested for Class IV identity theft and Class IV criminal impersonation.

Fremont Police said Nevada law enforcement officials were investigating an identity theft case.

A suspect living in Fremont had been identified and Nevada authorities requested the individual be contacted.

Fremont Police interviewed Obeniel Espinoza-Deras and he was arrested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0