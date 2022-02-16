 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Identity theft case probed

Police News

A Fremont man faces an identity theft charge after local authorities assisted the Henderson Nevada Police Department on Feb. 15.

Arnoldo Obeniel Espinoza-Deras, 29, was arrested for Class IV identity theft and Class IV criminal impersonation.

Fremont Police said Nevada law enforcement officials were investigating an identity theft case.

A suspect living in Fremont had been identified and Nevada authorities requested the individual be contacted.

Fremont Police interviewed Obeniel Espinoza-Deras and he was arrested.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police warn of scam

Police warn of scam

The Fremont Police Department has received reports regarding individuals being requested to exchange illicit photos through Instagram.

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgium museum returns painting stolen by Nazis to family of original owners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News