Agents from the III CORPS Drug Task Force arrested an Omaha man on suspicion of drug and weapons charges at the Hormel Boat Ramp on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, agents from III CORPS made contact with 56-year-old Virgil L. Carbaugh outside of a vehicle at the Hormel Boat Ramp at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
Officers initiated a search of Carbaugh’s vehicle after observing a marijuana grinder in the door of the vehicle. The subsequent search yielded marijuana, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, three knives and what appeared to be a homemade explosive device consisting of a shotgun with a glass marble affixed to in such a way that--if the weapon were thrown—the weight of the marble would cause the shotgun to be fired.
Agents also learned that Carbaugh was a convicted felon out of Washington State and he was charged with possession of drugs and narcotics including marijuana, methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of an explosive device.