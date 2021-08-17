Incident leads to arrest

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after officers responded to a complaint of a man under the influence of alcoholic beverages who was yelling profanities into his phone while in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
With bystanders nearby, officers repeatedly told Foster to stop yelling profanities. He did not comply and was arrested. Foster was also charged with resisting arrest.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.