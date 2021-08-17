 Skip to main content
Incident leads to arrest
Incident leads to arrest

Police News

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after officers responded to a complaint of a man under the influence of alcoholic beverages who was yelling profanities into his phone while in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

With bystanders nearby, officers repeatedly told Foster to stop yelling profanities. He did not comply and was arrested. Foster was also charged with resisting arrest.

