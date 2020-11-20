 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate held in Fremont dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
View Comments
breaking editor's pick alert

Inmate held in Fremont dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

{{featured_button_text}}
download (5).png

Ethan Knoell, 26, was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Nov. 17. 

 Courtesy photo

An inmate being held in a jail cell at the Dodge County Judicial Center in Fremont died on Nov. 17, according to a press release from the Dodge County Attorney's office.

Ethan C. Knoell, 26, of Fremont was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the center by jail staff. He was later pronounced dead on Nov. 18 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. 

Knoell was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested for domestic assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, child neglect and obstructing justice. 

The cause of Knoell's death is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. A grand jury will be convened to review the death as required by Nebraska law.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said an autopsy was conducted on Nov. 19, but said a report on its results was not yet available.  

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News