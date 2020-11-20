Inmate held in Fremont dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

An inmate being held in a jail cell at the Dodge County Judicial Center in Fremont died on Nov. 17, according to a press release from the Dodge County Attorney's office.

Ethan C. Knoell, 26, of Fremont was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the center by jail staff. He was later pronounced dead on Nov. 18 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Knoell was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested for domestic assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, child neglect and obstructing justice.

The cause of Knoell's death is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. A grand jury will be convened to review the death as required by Nebraska law.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said an autopsy was conducted on Nov. 19, but said a report on its results was not yet available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.