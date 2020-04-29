Insurance program counselor warns of scams

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mary Loftis is warning the public about the increase in coronavirus-related fraud.

Loftis is a University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension associate.

She’s also a Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor.

“SHIP let us know of a potential fraud this week,” Loftis told the Tribune. “A Medicare beneficiary received an unsolicited call from someone selling insurance.”

The caller said Medicare isn’t able to call beneficiaries directly so it’s contracted with outside parties to see if people have all the coverage they need during the pandemic.

“This is not true,” Loftis said. “Don’t fall for it.”

Loftis said scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes.

Because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target older populations.

At this time, there’s no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19.

While there may be treatments for symptoms, there is no cure.

However, scammers often use fear-based tactics to convince people that a vaccine or cure is now being offered.