Intruder flees home with cash

At approximately 9:35 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary reported at a residence in the 500 block of west 9th Street.

The victim reported he was on the 2nd floor of the residence and heard a noise on the 1st level. The victim went downstairs and saw an unidentified male standing in the kitchen of the residence. The intruder fled the house with an estimated $300 in cash.

