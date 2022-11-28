Investigation continues into semi-car personal injury accident

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 4:13 p.m. Nov. 22 to Morningside and Luther roads for a semi-car personal injury accident.

An investigation indicated that a 2010 Chrysler driver by Larry D. Patterson, 85, of Fremont was traveling north on Luther Road and a 2016 commercial truck driven by Leylan E. Evans, 33, of Omaha was traveling east on Morningside Road when the vehicles collided.