Investigation continues into semi-car personal injury accident

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 4:13 p.m. Nov. 22 to Morningside and Luther roads for a semi-car personal injury accident.
An investigation indicated that a 2010 Chrysler driver by Larry D. Patterson, 85, of Fremont was traveling north on Luther Road and a 2016 commercial truck driven by Leylan E. Evans, 33, of Omaha was traveling east on Morningside Road when the vehicles collided.
Patterson was transported to Methodist Fremont Health. The investigation is continuing, a Fremont Police press release said.