Investigation continues into Sunday rollover accident in Fremont

The investigation continues into a Sunday morning accident that caused a vehicle to flip onto its top.

Fremont Police officers were called to investigate the single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 11 on Military Avenue near North Broad Street.

Fremont Police stated the investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree, causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.

The driver of the vehicle, Carol R. Jacob, 66, of Fremont was transported to Methodist Fremont Health.