Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. Nov. 3 to the intersection of Downing Street and the Beltway for a report of a vehicle driving on a closed road in the construction area.

Officers learned the driver had abandoned the vehicle in the roundabout and began walking.

The driver, Daniel J. Kennedy, 38, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was located and arrested for driving during suspension, disobeying a traffic control device and possession of a controlled substance.