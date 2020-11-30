Iowa man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual assault of minor in Fremont

A 26-year-old Iowa man was sentenced Monday in Dodge County District Court to 10 to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Nathaniel C. Dyett pleaded guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor on Oct. 13 after originally pleading not guilty.
On April 30, investigators with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigator that said he had contact with Dyett, who was at a hotel in North Fremont with a 13-year-old runaway girl and admitted to having sexual intercourse.
Upon arriving at the scene, the DCSO investigators were given a room key by Dyett, who was waiting in the parking lot. The investigators found the victim, who said she had told Dyett she was 18 years old.
While giving a statement at the Fremont Police Department, Dyett told the investigators he had picked up the girl the previous weekend to take to the hotel and showed investigators a text message conversation on his phone between the two.
Dyett’s attorney said his client had no criminal history prior to the incident and had taken responsibility and felt remorse for his actions. He also said Dyett had voluntarily driven to give his statement to investigators and obtained an evaluation.
Additionally, Dyett’s attorney said his client’s family was outside the courtroom in the hallway to show support for him.
However, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall called the charge a “serious offense,” as Dyett was twice the victim’s age.
“You’ve been successful in your young life: degree, good career, law-abiding citizen,” he said. “However, this is conduct that cannot be excused, ignored or swept away. It’s important for us as a society and this court to protect minors, and that’s what happened here.”
Dyett was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on each of the two counts to be run concurrently together. He was given credit for 214 days previously served and must serve at least five years.
Upon his release, Dyett must also register as a sex offender.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Anthony A. Martinez, 35, of Fremont was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for third-degree domestic assault. On April 20, an FPD officer was called after a witness saw a male dragging a female into a house before hearing fighting and a child crying inside. Upon arriving, the officer spoke to the female, who said Martinez had grabbed her by the hoodie and pulled her inside, hitting her head in the process, in front of her children after she attempted to leave the house. After pleading not guilty to the charge, Martinez later pleaded no contest on Oct. 13. His enhancement was also held Monday, in which Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis presented a prior conviction from 2011. Martinez’s attorney said his client had not taken part in the PSI report as he had been dealing with a car crash and COVID-19 within his family. Although he requested a motion to continue the sentencing, Hall denied the motion, citing that probation had reached out multiple times to Martinez. With Martinez’s sentencing, he was given six days credit served and must serve at least 1.5 years. Martinez was also given 12 months of post-release supervision and must take part in a batterer intervention program and anger management upon his release, and must also avoid contact with the victim. Hall also denied giving Martinez the opportunity to prepare before his sentence.
- Travis J. Hoge, 40, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for third-degree domestic assault, a subsequent offense. On Aug. 17, 2018, an FPD officer was flagged down by a witness who observed Hoge pulling a female by the hair into a house while holding a child. Hoge had fled the area by the time the officer approached the residence and a warrant was placed for his arrest. Having originally pleaded not guilty, Hoge pleaded no contest to the charge on Sept. 21. Although both Beamis and Hoge’s lawyer sought probation, Hall said he was “troubled” by the situation and sentenced Hoge to prison. He was given 52 days credit served and must serve at least one year of his sentence. Hoge was also given 12 months of PRS and must take part in a batterer intervention program and anger management upon release.
- Shadoe C. Sukstorf, 32, of Fremont was sentenced to 15 months in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of a controlled substance. On March 1, FPD was dispatched on a report of a marijuana smell coming from a car parked near LifeHouse. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found white substance in a bag in Sukstorf’s possession that was later identified as morphine. Sukstorf pleaded no contest to the charge Monday and had his PSI waived for the sentencing. Sukstorf was given 78 days credit served and must serve at least 7.5 months of his sentence. “You’ve been to this court far too many times,” Hall said. “It’s never a good thing when the judge recognizes the name of a defendant.”
- Calli M. Soll, 29, of Arlington was sentenced to 60 days in the Dodge County Jail and 30 months of probation for driving under the influence. On Dec. 31, 2019, the DCSO received a report of a possible drunken driver, which was later identified as Soll, who had parked behind a store in Hooper. After the deputy identified an alcohol bottle in the car and smelled alcohol on Soll, she admitted to consuming alcohol and driving from Arlington and also failed a preliminary breath test. Soll has had three prior DUI convictions from 2008, 2012 and 2014. Although Beamis said Soll had a serious substance abuse problem, she said she was taking “positive steps” in completing treatment. Soll said she was “ashamed” of her history and said she had accepted she was powerless with alcohol and that she needed to abstain. With Soll’s sentencing to the county jail, Hall allowed her one week to apply for house arrest as she was close to giving birth. Hall also ordered Soll to take part in a 12-step program and one pro-social activity. Additionally, Soll was given a five-year license revocation and a continuous alcohol monitoring bracelet for 60 days after her delivery. “Do not blow this chance,” Hall said. “... This is probably the last chance you’re going to get in that regard.”
- David B. Jorgensen, 22, of Dodge pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 25, Jorgensen was pulled over by a DCSO deputy on Nebraska Highway 91 who noticed his headlight was out. After observing an open container of alcohol in the car, the deputy searched Jorgensen and found methamphetamine on him. The deputy also found a glass pipe containing meth underneath the driver’s seat. As part of his plea deal, Jorgensen said he was applying for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall ordered a PSI and set Jorgensen’s sentencing for Jan. 11.
- Jeremy D. Thimsen, 24, of Nickerson pleaded no contest to failing to register as a sex offender. He was placed on the registry for 25 years in September 2017 for sexually assaulting a minor. Beamis said Thimsen, who was required to register in November and May, failed to register last May. Hall found Thimsen guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Jan. 4.
