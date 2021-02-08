Iowa man sentenced to up to three years in prison for burglary of Fremont business

A 62-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months to 3 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for robbing a Fremont business in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Jimmy D. Dinovo of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was ordered to pay restitution to the company for the burglary charge as part of the joint recommendation, which included a 14-month prison sentence.

“That’s a favorable recommendation,” Judge Geoffrey Hall told him. “I was going to give you more time than that.”

On Feb. 27, 2020, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Platte Valley Equipment. The business reported that one battery, valued at $50, had been stolen.

Five days later, Platte Valley Equipment reported an additional burglary to DCSO. This time, the business reported that 10 batteries had been stolen, for a total of $500.

On April 6, 2020, a DCSO investigator received security camera footage from the event and showed the video to Lanter Delivery Systems, which delivers parts to Platte Valley Equipment.

The manager identified one of the male parties in the robbery footage as Dinovo, an ex-employee of the company. Attempts made to contact Dinovo on April 10, 2020, were unsuccessful and a warrant was placed for his arrest.