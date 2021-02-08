Iowa man sentenced to up to three years in prison for burglary of Fremont business

A 62-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months to 3 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for robbing a Fremont business in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Jimmy D. Dinovo of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was ordered to pay restitution to the company for the burglary charge as part of the joint recommendation, which included a 14-month prison sentence.
“That’s a favorable recommendation,” Judge Geoffrey Hall told him. “I was going to give you more time than that.”
On Feb. 27, 2020, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Platte Valley Equipment. The business reported that one battery, valued at $50, had been stolen.
Five days later, Platte Valley Equipment reported an additional burglary to DCSO. This time, the business reported that 10 batteries had been stolen, for a total of $500.
On April 6, 2020, a DCSO investigator received security camera footage from the event and showed the video to Lanter Delivery Systems, which delivers parts to Platte Valley Equipment.
The manager identified one of the male parties in the robbery footage as Dinovo, an ex-employee of the company. Attempts made to contact Dinovo on April 10, 2020, were unsuccessful and a warrant was placed for his arrest.
Dinovo first appeared in court on Sept. 21, 2020, where he filed a writ not guilty plea. However, he failed to appear in court on Dec. 7, 2020, and a bench warrant was placed for his arrest.
On Dec. 28, Dinovo appeared in court and withdrew his not guilty plea to plead no contest to the charge.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she had made a joint agreement with Dinovo’s attorney for the prison sentence.
“We’re making this recommendation given the defendant’s criminal history, as well as his previous revocation of probation,” she said. “He takes no responsibility for his crimes in this matter and he claims in the [presentence investigation report] that he’s ‘not really into probation.’”
Like Beamis, Hall said he was not impressed with Dinovo’s statements in reviewing his PSI report.
“I agree with the state,” he said. “There’s been no showing of ownership or responsibility of the crime.”
However, Hall followed the recommendation for the prison sentence, giving Dinovo credit for 132 days previously served.
Additionally, Dinovo was ordered to pay $550 in restitution to Platte Valley Equipment before Dec. 31. Hall also set a time pay hearing for Dec. 17.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Rusty J. Hoffman, 30, of Fremont was sentenced to one to two years in prison for violating the Sex Offender Registry Act. On Dec. 6, 2011, Hoffman was placed on the registry for 25 years for third-degree sexual assault of a child. An arrest warrant was placed on Hoffman on Feb. 18, 2020, after he failed to complete his semiannual verification status with DCSO in January 2020. According to the report, Hoffman was charged and convicted with two previous violations in December 2016 in Pierce County and April 2018 in Madison County. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the violation on Nov. 9, 2020, and was found guilty. Although he was set to be sentenced on Dec. 28, 2020, Hoffman’s attorney was not present and he was assigned a new one. Hall ordered Hoffman to sign his sex offender registration and gave him two days credit previously served for his prison sentence. Hoffman’s new attorney asked for a future date to report to prison, as his client had a hearing in Madison County on a second-offense DUI on Tuesday. However, Beamis said Hoffman had two prior failures to appear and that he had an active warrant in Madison County for failing to appear in court Friday. Hall denied the motion and also ordered him to sign a pay card, as he owed money on a previous case.
- Eldi B. Hernandez, 37, of Omaha pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. On Oct. 9, 2020, DCSO was notified by the Nebraska State Patrol of high-speed pursuit in Colfax County heading into Dodge County. A deputy clocked the vehicle driving at 111 mph in a 60 mph zone and followed in pursuit. The vehicle continued down the middle of Highway 30, passing other cars on the shoulder. The driver, identified as Hernandez, later turned into the median and came to a stop. Beamis said that Hernandez’s charge included a mandatory two-year revocation of his driver’s license and that he had two prior charges from Madison County. Hall found Hernandez guilty, ordered a PSI and set his enhancement hearing and sentencing for March 22.
- Marvin A. Wennstedt, 49, of Fremont denied a motion to revoke his probation. Wennstedt was sentenced to 12 months of probation on June 25, 2018, 12 months of probation on Feb. 19, 2020, and three months of probation on June 23, 2020, on separate DUI charges. A motion to revoke Wennstedt’s probation was made on Sept. 16, 2020, after he failed to contact his probation officer for the last two weeks. Home visits were also conducted over the last few days, but Wennstedt was not present. He also failed to make payments to the court. Wennstedt’s attorney said his client was not present at the household as others at the residence were using drugs and he wanted to get out. Additionally, he said Wennstedt had almost completed his probation and was currently renovating the house of a Fremont homeowner in exchange for payment and shelter. However, Beamis said Wennstedt had absconded from his probation and had multiple failures to appear prior to his arrest on Jan. 23. After a request from Wennstedt’s attorney, Hall lowered his bond from $150,000 to 10% of $20,000. Hall set Wennstedt’s status hearing for March 1.
- Alvin C. Flowers, 67, of Omaha had his hearing continued after failing to appear in court. On Nov. 8, 2019, a security officer at Methodist Fremont Health reported that a nurse had found a bag containing a black substance on Flowers to the Fremont Police Department. Flowers had told the nurse the bag was illegal and asked her to throw it away. The bag later tested positive for heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Flowers is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance. Although Flowers was not present in court, his attorney said his client was driving from Omaha and that his trip had been delayed due to traffic. Although Beamis said she was not pleased with the matter, she said she would not oppose a short continuance. Hall continued the hearing to Feb. 16.