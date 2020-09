Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

At approximately Noon Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft complaint that was made at a residence in the 300 block of west 20th Street.

Reported stolen were several items that were left in a car parked outside of the residence. Among the items reported stolen were two purses, personal identification and cash.