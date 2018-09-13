Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police News

Police responded to two separate theft complaints on Monday, both of which involved items being taken from unlocked vehicles.

The first reported theft came at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of north Garden City Road.

The victim reported that her vehicle was parked and unlocked while at a city park. During that time someone entered the vehicle and took cash and a purse. The value of the stolen property is estimated at $300.

The second reported theft came at 7:50 p.m. at a residence in the 2400 block of north Nye Avenue.

In that complaint, a victim reported that here unlocked vehicle was parked in front of her residence when someone entered it and took cash, a laptop and prescription medication.

The value of the stolen property is estimated at $640.

