Items reported stolen from vehicle
Police responded to a report that items were stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Pershing Road on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, at approximately 4:15 p.m. a complaint of property stolen out of a vehicle was made at a residence in the 100 block of Pershing Road.
Items reported stolen include a Bluetooth stereo, a social security card, a driver’s license and baseball equipment such as a helmet, gloves and baseballs.
The value of the stolen property is estimated at approximately $200.