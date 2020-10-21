Items stolen from parked pickup

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle complaint that was made at a residence in the 2200 block of east 22nd Street.

The victim reported that his pickup was parked on the street in front of the residence between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. During that time, an unknown person entered the vehicle and took several items including, but not limited to, a Kenwood brand CD player, a mechanical ratchet tool set and spare tires.