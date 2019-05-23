A burglary was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the 1200 block of east 23rd Street.
The victim reported that someone entered his room while he was away and took property including a bass guitar, a Fender brand amplifier and keys to a storage unit.
Entry to the room was made through a window. Later, the same victim reported that property from his storage unit was stolen, including a Sharp brand TV, a safe, clothing, a drone and other personal items.
The dollar value of the stolen property from the hotel room is estimated at $300. Total loss from the storage unit is estimated at $1,700.