Police News

The Fremont Police Department responded to a report of items being stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the department, a theft was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of north Keene Street.

The victim reported that someone stole a camera from his unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of the residence.

The estimated loss of the camera is $200.

Fremont Police remind local residents to lock vehicles and to remove valuable items from vehicles while unattended.

