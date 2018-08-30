The Fremont Police Department responded to a report of items being stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Wednesday.
According to the department, a theft was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of north Keene Street.
The victim reported that someone stole a camera from his unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of the residence.
The estimated loss of the camera is $200.
Fremont Police remind local residents to lock vehicles and to remove valuable items from vehicles while unattended.