Items stolen from vehicle in garage
Items stolen from vehicle in garage

At approximately Noon on Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that was reported at a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street.

It was reported that during the overnight hours someone entered an unattached garage and took items from a car parked inside. The items include a wallet with banking and credit cards and vehicle key fobs. Estimated loss at this time is approximately $300.

