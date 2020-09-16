Items stolen from vehicle in garage

At approximately Noon on Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that was reported at a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street.
It was reported that during the overnight hours someone entered an unattached garage and took items from a car parked inside. The items include a wallet with banking and credit cards and vehicle key fobs. Estimated loss at this time is approximately $300.
