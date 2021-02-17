Items stolen from vehicle

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Feb. 16, a theft from vehicle complaint was made at a business in the 2400 block of north Yager Road, Fremont Police reported.

The vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was parked and unoccupied in the business parking lot.

Someone opened the rear hatch to the vehicle and reported stolen were items including a HP Laptop Computer, computer case, and various computer components. Estimated loss is $1,000.

- Tribune staff

