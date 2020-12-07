Ithaca man sentenced to two years in state penitentiary for DUI charge

Beamis also said Pacula had a DUI charge pending in Saunders County, making him ineligible for probation, and had failed to appear for his PSI on Nov. 23.

"Your honor, given the facts that he's not eligible for probation, as well as that he has been arrested on new felony charges for tampering with a witness and theft of stolen property, and the fact that he's at high risk to reoffend, the state believes a term of incarceration is appropriate," she said.

Pacula's attorney said jail would not give his client the treatment he needs and asked Hall for a term of probation or even county jail. Pacula said he was looking forward to seeing a scheduled chemical therapist.

"I can't say how sorry I am for everything, and I don't want to make excuses," he said.

However, Hall agreed that Pacula was not eligible for probation based on the new charges and denied the motion to continue.

"I'm going to give you a sentence that's fair, one that you can respond to in a positive fashion," he said. "But that's up to you."

Hall sentenced Pacula to one year in the state penitentiary for driving on a revoked license and two years for his DUI to be run concurrently. Pacula must serve a minimum of six months on the first charge and one year for the second.