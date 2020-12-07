Ithaca man sentenced to two years in state penitentiary for DUI charge

A 34-year-old Ithaca man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked driver's license Monday.
Michael L. Pacula pleaded no contest to the two charges in the Dodge County District Court on Oct. 13.
"It is apparent, as indicated by your attorney, that you have a serious substance problem," District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall told Pacula. "And what I've found over the years is sometimes, people have to hit rock bottom before they get the help they need. You're there."
On April 3, Pacula was cited for driving under the influence, his fourth offense, and driving on a 15-year revocation. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but withdrew his plea in October.
Although Pacula's presentence investigation stated he had not completed a substance abuse evaluation, his attorney said his client had lined up to get one done and asked for a continuance.
However, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Pacula had been arrested last week for tampering with a witness in regard to a separate Saunders County case.
"When law enforcement arrested him, he had multiple stolen items inside his residence that equaled to be a felony level amount," she said. "So there will be new charges coming down on him as well."
Beamis also said Pacula had a DUI charge pending in Saunders County, making him ineligible for probation, and had failed to appear for his PSI on Nov. 23.
"Your honor, given the facts that he's not eligible for probation, as well as that he has been arrested on new felony charges for tampering with a witness and theft of stolen property, and the fact that he's at high risk to reoffend, the state believes a term of incarceration is appropriate," she said.
Support Local Journalism
Pacula's attorney said jail would not give his client the treatment he needs and asked Hall for a term of probation or even county jail. Pacula said he was looking forward to seeing a scheduled chemical therapist.
"I can't say how sorry I am for everything, and I don't want to make excuses," he said.
However, Hall agreed that Pacula was not eligible for probation based on the new charges and denied the motion to continue.
"I'm going to give you a sentence that's fair, one that you can respond to in a positive fashion," he said. "But that's up to you."
Hall sentenced Pacula to one year in the state penitentiary for driving on a revoked license and two years for his DUI to be run concurrently. Pacula must serve a minimum of six months on the first charge and one year for the second.
Additionally, Hall revoked Pacula's license for 15 years and ordered him to nine months of post-release supervision. Pacula must also enroll in a 12-step program, work or seek work and take part in relapse prevention upon his release.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Andrew W. Whitley, 39, of Fremont pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving on a revoked license. On Aug. 19, he was arrested for fleeing from police officers and falsely claiming his car had been stolen afterward. Although he had previously pleaded not guilty, Whitley withdrew his plea. As part of Whitley's plea deal, Beamis said she was in favor of reducing his bond to 10% of $10,000. Although she did not believe Whitley was suitable for probation, Beamis said she would favor running the sentences on the two counts concurrently and order a PSI. Hall found Whitley guilty and agreed to lower his bond on the condition that he remain with his mother, remain employed, stay off drugs. Hall also said Whitley could not drive and must receive a court order to leave the state. Hall ordered a PSI and set Whitley's sentencing for Jan. 25.
- Charles H. Spray, 34, of Fremont pleaded no contest to assault by strangulation, a subsequent offense. On May 25, the Fremont Police Department received a report of an assault happening at a Fremont apartment. Spray's girlfriend reported that Spray had squeezed her neck to the point that she could not breathe and almost passed out. She had a swollen lip, red marks on her neck and bruises on her arm. Spray had previously filed a not guilty plea, but withdrew the plea. Hall found Spray guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 8.
- Jimmy D. Dinovo, 62, of Council Bluffs, Iowa was not present at his hearing. He is facing two counts of burglary and two counts of theft up to $500 from a Feb. 27 incident. Dinovo's attorney said he had left his client a number of voicemails during the last month for depositions and didn't know where he was located. He said the last time he spoke with Dinovo was on Oct. 26 in court, and the probation office said Dinovo had not called in. Based on Dinovo having two prior failures to appear, Hall issued a bench warrant for 10% of $150,000.
- Lashunda M. Pittman, 42, of Fremont was not present at her hearing. She is currently facing a possession of a controlled substance charge (methamphetamine) from July 5. Pittman's attorney said the last time she had contact with her client was Nov. 27. Although Pittman had been living at the Open Door Mission's Lydia House in Omaha, the center said she had voluntarily left last Tuesday. Due to the fact that Pittman left prior to her completion, Hall denied a motion to continue and issued a bench warrant for 10% of $100,000.
- Brandon L. Baker, 22, of Lincoln; Bret J. Ranslem, 41, of Omaha; Derek A. Kaup, 23, of Emerson; and Tyler F. Vance, 37, of Nickerson were all not present at hearings to revoke their probations. Hall issued bench warrants for 10% of $150,000 for all four men.
Can you ID this back robber? FBI is offering a reward
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.