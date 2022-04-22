Judge Hall honored as Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow

Hon. Geoffrey C. Hall, District Court Judge of the 6th Judicial District, was one of 30 lawyers and judges inducted at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s recent Fellows Dinner. Foundation President Bob Mullin Jr. was the emcee for the dinner held at the Holland Center of Omaha.

Mullin said Hall will join over 800 colleagues who have been chosen for this prestigious honor. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.

Hall was appointed to the District Court judgeship in 2011. The 6th Judicial District is made up of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.

He is a member of the District Judges Association, NSBA, The Missouri Bar and the Kansas Bar Association. Hall is actively involved with the Dodge County Drug Court and there have been nearly 150 graduates since 2011. He received the 2020 Nebraska Supreme Court’s Distinguished Judge Award for the Improvement of the Judicial System. Hall serves as a volunteer for the Judge Lyle Strom High School Mock Trial Program.

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation was incorporated in 1963 as a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization to serve as the philanthropic arm of Nebraska’s legal profession. The foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through innovative and creative programs. Learn more about the foundation at www.nebarfnd.org.

