Judge Hall sits with Nebraska Supreme Court

Nebraska District Court Judge Geoffrey C. Hall of Fremont was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on April 27.

Hall heard arguments in the case of Kingery Construction Co. v. 6135 “O” Street Car Wash, LLC (S-21-797). Kingery Construction Co. and 6135 “O” Street Car Wash entered into a contract in which the companies agreed to binding arbitration as the sole means of dispute resolution. When Kingery Construction Co. filed suit alleging breach of contract against 6135 “O” Street Car Wash, the car wash sought to have the action dismissed. After the trial court ordered the parties to arbitration, the 6135 “O” Street Car Wash appealed.

Judge Hall sat in place of Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican, who was recused from the case. The Court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

