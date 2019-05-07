Two juveniles who had been reported as runaways on Sunday are now in custody after crashing a stolen car on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, two juvenile boys both 14-years-of-age from Fremont have been charged with motor vehicle theft, conspiracy and juveniles in need of supervision following the crash.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday a 2009 Honda Pilot was reported stolen at a residence in the 600 block of west 5th Street. The owner reported the car had been left running outside and unattended. At approximately 4:30 p.m. the vehicle was located by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department in Cedar Bluffs where it was involved in a crash.
The boys were charged after they were interviewed by Fremont Police Detective Bureau. They were placed into detention.