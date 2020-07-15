Keadle is sentenced to 71 years to life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Joshua Keadle was sentenced to 71 years to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of a fellow Peru State College student a decade ago.

Keadle, now 38, was sentenced Wednesday by Gage County District Court Judge Rick Schreiner. He will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in February in the death of Tyler Thomas, a student from Omaha who was captain of the southeast Nebraska college’s dance team.

Thomas’ family hugged and cried after the sentence was announced.

Kevin Semans, Thomas’ father, made a statement before the sentence was read.

“Part of us died when she died,” he said. “Joshua Keadle does not deserve any leniency for what he has done. Not a shred.”

The judge said that even when viewed in the best light, Keadle was responsible for Thomas’ death.

Schreiner said that instead of looking after her safety, Keadle chose to look after his own interests.

Thomas, 19, disappeared on Dec. 3, 2010, after an early morning visit with Keadle to a boat launch on the Missouri River just a couple miles from the Peru State campus.