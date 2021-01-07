Laptop stolen from vehicle

At approximately 11:25 p.m., Jan. 6 a theft was reported at a business in the 200 block of north Main Street.
Reported stolen was an HP lap top that was in a vehicle parked outside of the business, Fremont Police said. Estimated loss is $100.
