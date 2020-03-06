Large amount of meth, syringes found in Hooper drug bust

Three people in Hooper were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance after officers from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department found a large number of used syringes and methamphetamine in locations accessible to children.

Stephen Ferguson, 52, Troy Kemp-Wait, 50, and Lacy Lindsay, 34, were arrested on felony charges.

Deputies were called to the scene at 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 in regard to an ongoing disturbance. The drugs and syringes were located after initial questioning by the deputies.

