The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office both received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” mobilization.
Agencies from across Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from May 20 through June 2.
The Fremont Police Department provided a total of 18 officers and worked 102 overtime hours during the grant period. All traffic enforcement statistics will be reported back to the State of Nebraska.
Those statistics are as follows: 52 citations for speeding; 4 arrests for DWI; 3 driving under suspension citations; 9 citations for uninsured motorist; 4 felony arrests; 2 fugitives apprehended; 1 minor in possession of alcohol citation; 9 safety belt citations; 66 total citations issued; 304 total vehicles contacted.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided 18 deputies who worked a total of 185 overtime hours. Deputies conducted two checkpoints at two separate locations.
The following traffic enforcement statistics during this grant period will be reported to the State of Nebraska: 23 citations for speeding; 2 citations for reckless driving; 8 arrests for DUI-alcohol; 1 arrest for DUI-drugs; 12 arrests for narcotics possession; 5 citations for driving during suspension/revocation; 3 citations for no proof of insurance; 3 felony arrests; 11 fugitives apprehended; 12 citations for open container; 6 citations for minor in possession of alcohol; 2 citations for child passenger safety restraint violations; 83 total citations; 251 total vehicles contacted.