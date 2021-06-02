 Skip to main content
License plates reported stolen
Police News

At approximately 10 a.m., June 1, the theft of two vehicle license plates was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of east Fourth Street, Fremont Police reported.

The license plates are believed to have been removed from a vehicle while it was parked and unoccupied over the weekend. The license plates are numbered 5-C396.

