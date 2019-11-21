At approximately 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft of property that was reported at a residence in the 1200 block of north L Street.
The victim reported that sometime between 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 someone took the license plates off of his vehicle while it was parked on the street. The plates bear the registration numbers 5-D1022. Estimated loss is approximately $100.