Lichtenberg announces campaign for Saunders County Sheriff

Republican Chris Lichtenberg, a sergeant with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office announced his campaign for Saunders County Sheriff on Tuesday after current sheriff, Kevin Stukenholtz, announced that he will not be seeking another term.

“As a life-long resident of Saunders County, a current sergeant with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, and a life of demonstrated public service to the citizens of Saunders County, I look forward to serving the citizens in yet another way,” Lichtenberg said in a press release.

Lichtenberg has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, including supervision and administrative rolls. He also is the Village Board Chairman in Cedar Bluffs, is the Assistant Fire Chief and EMT for the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department, and is a past Chief of Police for Cedar Bluffs.

He has received numerous awards, including State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion, a Heroism Award by Governor Ricketts, and a Heroism award by the Nebraska State Fireman’s Association.

Lichtenberg grew up in rural Saunders County near Cedar Bluffs and currently lives in town with his wife Stacey and daughter who is a senior in high school. He also has two adult sons and one daughter-in-law who made Chris and Stacey grandparents last year.

