A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 50-year-old Chad A. Kyes was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance-methamphetamine after officers responded to a complaint of a man being passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street.
Responding officers had contact with Kyes who gave consent to search his vehicle. Officers also found a glass pipe and hypodermic needle, and Kyes was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.