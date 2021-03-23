Lincoln man sentenced to prison for driving stolen car into Fremont yard

A 28-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Monday to four years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for driving a stolen car into a Fremont yard while in possession of methamphetamine.

Tyler R. Finley pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving that same day in the Dodge County District Court.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020, the Fremont Police Department received a report of a vehicle running in the middle of East Linden Avenue, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.

Upon checking the plates of the vehicle, Beamis said officers were advised through dispatch that the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Omaha.

“As the officers approached the vehicle on foot, the suspect in the vehicle began to drive across Bell Street,” she said. “Due to snowy conditions, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the front yard of a house across Bell Street, and the vehicle then became stuck in the snow.”

The driver was removed from the vehicle and identified as Finley. An officer found a bag of white substance on Finely that later tested positive for meth, Beamis said.