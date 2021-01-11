Lincoln man sentenced to two years in prison for violating probation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Baker was not present during a home visit at a sober living house on Sept. 29, 2020, and during a visit the next day, residents said he had not been there since Sept. 28, 2020.

Although contact was made with Baker on Oct. 1, 2020, he reported to drug testing for the last time the next day, testing positive for methamphetamine and alcohol.

Baker failed to report for several appointments and respond to requests to provide information throughout the month, and eventually, his whereabouts became unknown to probation.

After admitting to the motion to revoke his probation, Baker waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.

During sentencing, Hall granted Baker’s request to have the sentence run concurrently with the sentencing of a burglary charge in Saunders County. He was also given credit for 29 days previously served.

Additionally, Hall sentenced Baker to 12 months of post-release supervision and to take part in a weekly 12-step program and relapse prevention upon his release.

“You’re not going to make a living or a career out of selling drugs or burglarizing or any of that,” Hall told him.