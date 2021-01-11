Lincoln man sentenced to two years in prison for violating probation

A 22-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for violating his probation in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Brandon L. Baker admitted to violating his probation and was given two years in prison on each of his two original charges to run concurrently by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
“The good news for you is you’re young enough for a plan,” Hall told Baker. “So this is your opportunity.”
Baker was arrested on April 12, 2018, after a drug use complaint was made to the Fremont Police Department. A backpack belonging to Baker was found to contain marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Baker told the reporting officer he had two cell phones and a marijuana pipe. The officer took Baker’s wallet as evidence, which was found to contain a “Suboxone” sublingual film.
On March 17, 2019, FPD officers were dispatched on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driven by Baker, who was arrested on an active warrant.
While driving Baker to the booking center, officers heard a loud noise from the backseat and found he was attempting to crush a glass pipe with traces of methamphetamine.
Baker pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a controlled substance on May 26, 2020, and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
However, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Baker was not present during a home visit at a sober living house on Sept. 29, 2020, and during a visit the next day, residents said he had not been there since Sept. 28, 2020.
Although contact was made with Baker on Oct. 1, 2020, he reported to drug testing for the last time the next day, testing positive for methamphetamine and alcohol.
Baker failed to report for several appointments and respond to requests to provide information throughout the month, and eventually, his whereabouts became unknown to probation.
After admitting to the motion to revoke his probation, Baker waived his right to a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
During sentencing, Hall granted Baker’s request to have the sentence run concurrently with the sentencing of a burglary charge in Saunders County. He was also given credit for 29 days previously served.
Additionally, Hall sentenced Baker to 12 months of post-release supervision and to take part in a weekly 12-step program and relapse prevention upon his release.
“You’re not going to make a living or a career out of selling drugs or burglarizing or any of that,” Hall told him.
“You’re clearly bright enough.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Brandyn L. Burton, 35, of Papillion was sentenced to one year in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for theft by unlawful taking. On Aug 24, FPD was dispatched to Blackburn’s Towing on a stolen vehicle. The car was located the next day in Valley and Burton was placed under arrest. Burton pleaded no contest to the charge on Nov. 2, 2020. Although Burton’s attorney said his client’s previous seven-year prison term hadn’t rehabilitated him and asked for probation, Hall sentenced Burton to prison. He was given credit for 16 days previously served and had his sentence run concurrently with other pending charges.
- Along with his sentencing, Hall also ordered Burton to pay $819.70 in restitution on or before Dec. 31.
- Bryon L. Brohimer, 26, of Fremont pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. On Jan. 23, 2020, FPD’s III Corps Drug Task Force arranged for a drug transaction for an informant to purchase $120 of meth from Brohimer. Beamis said as part of the plea deal, Brohimer would apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court by pleading guilty, which he did so in court Monday. Brohimer’s client said his attorney was highly motivated to stay sober and had been cooperative with applying to drug court. Although Brohimer made a motion to reduce his bond, Beamis said he had a history of avoiding arrest, and Hall denied the motion and ordered a PSI. Hall set Brohimer’s sentencing for March 1 and told him to apply for drug court right away.
- Britney Lane, 30, of Valley had her bond set at $100,000 on a motion to revoke her probation. Lane was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on May 26, 2020, for possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested in Washington County for false reporting and theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 2, 2020, and in Dodge County for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful acts relating to drugs. Hall set the bond for Lane, who appeared in court without an attorney, at 10% of $100,000 and set her status hearing for March 1.
- William L. Moore, 36, of Linwood had his bond set at $5,000 on a motion to revoke his probation. Moore was sentenced to 30 months of ISP on Aug. 27, 2018, for third-degree domestic assault. However, Beamis said Moore had failed to report for substance testing on Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 5, 13 and 21, 2020, as well as fail to make payments, show proof of community service and start moral reconation therapy and batterer’s intervention therapy. Hall modified Moore’s bond from 10% of $100,000 to $5,000 and set his status hearing for March 8. He ordered Moore to stay in Seward, abstain from alcohol and drugs and work or seek work.
- Barri M. Haire, 26, of West Point had her sentencing continued to March 29. On Jan. 8, 2020, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home invasion in Scribner. During a search of the house, they found a broken pipe with traces of meth and plastic baggies, and after a search of a vehicle outside, they found a marijuana joint and grinder belonging to Haire, who was one of the reporting parties, as well as containers and meth traces. Although she had originally pleaded not guilty, Haire pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 14. In court on Monday, Beamis said the state had asked for a two-month continuance for unknown reasons, which Hall granted. Haire’s attorney said his client had completed intensive outpatient treatment and was starting outpatient treatment.
- Stephanie E. Aitken, 24, of Omaha had her hearing continued to Jan. 19. On Oct. 11, 2020, a DCSO deputy was called to a disturbance at a gas station and saw a car driving away that had sustained damage. Aitken, the driver, had to be removed from the vehicle and was found to be driving on a suspended license. Involved parties said Aitken had been driving erratically and trying to sell them pills they exited the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle found Modafinil. Aitken is facing counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension and driving under the influence. Aitken’s attorney made the motion to continue, saying his client was in treatment and had been transferred to long-term care for four to six months.
- Hall granted a one-week continuance and ordered Aitken’s attorney to provide documentation of his client’s treatment by Friday.