Lincoln man sentenced to up to six years in prison for high-speed chase in Fremont

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with law enforcement through Fremont last year.

Zachary W. Shannon previously pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a financial transaction device in the Dodge County District Court on July 26.

On Jan. 2, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle with expired license plates parked at a south Fremont gas station shortly after 3:30 a.m.

After the deputy attempted to make contact with the vehicle, it fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The deputy entered into a pursuit, which lasted around 6 miles and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit continued into Saunders County as the vehicle proceeded toward a gated community at Woodcliff Lake. After forced to come to a stop at the entrance, the vehicle rammed it open.

The vehicle continued, striking railroad crossing arms before turning and sliding into a power pole guide wire. It backed up and began driving into a residence’s yard before becoming stuck in the snow.