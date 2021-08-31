Lincoln man sentenced to up to three years in prison for violating probation

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to up to three years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for violating the terms of his probation in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Derek J. Roth was sentenced to one to three years for one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, three years for another count of possession of a weapon and one year for domestic assault to run concurrently.

Roth’s case started on Feb. 14, 2018, when Fremont Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault at a north Fremont hotel.

The reporting party said she had left North Bend with Roth, who was upset at her. After the two got into an argument, Roth grabbed the woman by the face and pressed her head down to keep her quiet.

The hotel contacted the room and told them to keep the noise down or they would call the authorities. The woman then went to the lobby and called the police, scared that Roth would use a gun he kept with him.

While frisking Roth at his vehicle, officers found a pistol, brass knuckles and an 8-inch knife inside his car.

On March 22, 2018, Roth pleaded no contest to the three counts, and on May 29, 2018, he was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation.