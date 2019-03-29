A Fremont woman was arrested on charges of drug possession after officers responded to a littering complaint on Thursday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 35-year-old Amber L. Delong was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance and possessing or using drug paraphernalia at a residence in the 2000 block of N. Keene Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the residence for a littering complaint, made contact with Delong and learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Douglas County.
During a search of her property following her arrest officers found two syringes, methamphetamine residue and eight hydrocodone tablets in an unmarked bottle.