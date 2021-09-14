Local law enforcement agencies announce special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont Police Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

The overtime grant period was from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 14 offenders during the special enforcement.

“We can’t stress this enough: Drunk driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, his or her passengers, and other road users at terrible risk,” said Sheriff Steve Hespen.

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers better address this problem head on.

“If you feel impaired by any substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

FPD provided a total of seven officers and worked 105 overtime hours during the grant period. All traffic enforcement statistics will be reported back to the State of Nebraska.

Those statistics are as follows: 67 citations for speeding; 2 felony arrests; 1 reckless driving arrest; 3 driving under the influence of alcohol arrests; 2 open container of alcohol arrests; 1 seat belt violation citation; 2 fugitives arrested; 72 total citations issued; 138 total contacts.