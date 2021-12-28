Local woman facing charges

A Fremont woman faces charges following a Dec. 24 traffic stop.

Denisha F. Cribbs, 25, of Fremont was arrested at approximately 12:45 a.m., for outstanding arrest warrants after being stopped for driving left of center 500 block of east Fifth Street.

Fremont Police reported that as officers attempted to take her into custody she became combative and kicked one of the arresting officers.

A search of her vehicle following her arrest yielded a pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

She was additionally charged with third degree assault on an officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting (she initially gave a false name), obstruction, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

