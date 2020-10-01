Loss of two shotguns reported

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a call of the possible theft of two firearms.

The victim said he put two shotguns used for trap shooting into the back of his pickup truck but apparently forgot to close his tailgate. Somewhere between the 1000 block of Clarkson Street and the 2000 block of Nye Avenue it is believed the shotguns fell out of the pickup truck.

The victim drove his route several times but could not find the shotguns so it’s possible someone found them and have not reported the found guns. The guns are a single barrel Perazzi brand shotgun and a double barrel Perazzi brand shotgun. The guns were inside of a gray Perazzi brand case. Also inside the case were six Briley brand chokes.

Estimated total loss is $6,550.

