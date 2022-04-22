 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Lost wallet leads to arrest

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers were dispatched on April 21 to the 1600 block of North Bell Street for possible found property. A male individual left his wallet at the business.

While looking in the wallet for identification to show who the wallet belonged to, officers and employees located a clear baggie containing a crystal like substance that was identified as methamphetamine. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify who was the owner of the wallet.

When officers made contact with the suspect, the suspect was in possession of additional controlled substances.

Levi D. Imus, 30, of Fremont was arrested for two counts of a controlled substance. Imus also had active warrants.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Disused oil and gas wells sealed to stop emissions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News