Lost wallet leads to arrest

Fremont Police officers were dispatched on April 21 to the 1600 block of North Bell Street for possible found property. A male individual left his wallet at the business.
While looking in the wallet for identification to show who the wallet belonged to, officers and employees located a clear baggie containing a crystal like substance that was identified as methamphetamine. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify who was the owner of the wallet.
When officers made contact with the suspect, the suspect was in possession of additional controlled substances.
Levi D. Imus, 30, of Fremont was arrested for two counts of a controlled substance. Imus also had active warrants.