Lyons man pleads guilty to intentionally hitting man with truck

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to intentionally hitting a Fremont man with his truck in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Joshua D. McMullin of Lyons is facing charges of second-degree assault, a class 2A felony, and failing to stop and render aid, a class 3A felony.
On Oct. 5, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to Methodist Fremont Health in regard to a male victim with injuries he said were from a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to a police report.
The victim said that he arrived at a south Fremont residence to talk to a woman about their relationship. At the residence, the victim got into a heated argument with McMullin before leaving on foot.
“When the victim was approximately one to two blocks away, he heard a motor vehicle approach from behind,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “That vehicle then accelerated and struck the victim, causing multiple injuries.”
According to the report, the victim attempted to tend to his own injuries but was taken to the hospital a few hours later by witnesses after he started to vomit blood.
A witness at the residence told FPD that the victim and woman at the residence were in a “complex dating relationship” and that the argument with McMullin was based on her.
The witness described seeing McMullin leave the residence, enter his truck and strike the victim, causing him to fly into the air.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall accepted McMullin’s pleas in court and found him guilty. As part of the plea agreement, Beamis said McMullin would receive a furlough for treatment, as he is pending placement at a facility for methamphetamine use.
McMullin said he had struggled with his addiction, but was prepared to take it seriously moving forward.
“When I got out of prison in 2019, I was doing great, and I had a bump in the road,” he said.
McMullin’s attorney also requested a bond reduction for his client, who had been in jail since his arrest on Dec. 26, 2020. However, Beamis opposed the reduction, citing McMullin’s five prior failures to appear and the termination of his post-release supervision.
Hall denied the bond request, saying that he was concerned that McMullin would relapse, and set his sentencing for April 5.
“If you’re serious about getting help, then the furlough is what I’m inclined to follow,” Hall said. “Because you’re going to need serious treatment to beat this addiction.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Paul D. Leffler, 47, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. On May 14, 2020, an FPD officer received a report of a domestic abuse complaint from Leffler’s girlfriend, who said he had pushed her into a door. Leffler’s girlfriend provided the officer with two meth pipes and said he had been using drugs at the household. The same day, FPD contacted investigators with the FPD III Corps Drug Task Force and a search warrant was obtained. Upon searching the residence, investigators found meth and marijuana paraphernalia, as well as a pair of metal knuckles. As Leffler is a felon, he was arrested and charged. On Nov. 2, 2020, Leffler pleaded guilty to the two separate charges and was found guilty. In court, Beamis said the state was seeking a two-year prison term, as the presentence investigation report indicated that Leffler had not taken responsibility for his actions and was facing new charges. Leffler’s attorney said his client knew the impact drugs had on his life and family, as Leffler said he had been 10 years clean until the beginning of 2020. Leffler’s attorney also said his client had obtained an evaluation and was prepared to follow up with its recommendations. Although Hall said he was concerned by Leffler’s PSI, he was encouraged by the evaluation and gave him probation. Hall also sentenced Leffler to attend two weekly 12-step programs and a cognitive program. Additionally, Leffler was ordered to attend a relapse prevention course and take part in 60 hours of community service. “Probation will be difficult, but that’s what it’s going to take,” Hall told Leffler.
David B. Jorgensen, 22, of Dodge was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for one count of possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 25, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Jorgensen’s vehicle as it was missing a front headlight and plates. After Jorgensen failed to provide registration and insurance information on the vehicle and meth was found on the passenger, the vehicle was searched and a glass pipe of meth was located. Jorgensen pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 30, 2020. Jorgensen’s attorney said his client had completed a chemical evaluation, while Beamis said she was not opposed to probation. Along with the probation sentence, Hall ordered Jorgensen to attend two weekly 12-step programs and a cognitive program. Additionally, Jorgensen was ordered to attend a relapse prevention course and take part in 60 hour
- s of community service.
- Alyssa M. Johnson, 19, of Fremont had her motion for deposition approved. In March 2020, a confidential informant with the FPD III Corps DTF purchased $60 of meth from Johnson, according to a report. Johnson filed a writ not guilty plea to one count of drug delivery. In court, Johnson’s lawyer asked for a motion for depositions of an investigator, the informant and Johnson’s roommate, as well as a motion for discovery. Hall called motions made by Johnson’s lawyer “frivolous,” indicating that there were some duplicates, while Beamis said he had failed to file a motion to identify the informant, which would be done so with the motion for discovery. Although he denied the motion for discovery, Hall approved the motion for deposition and set Johnson’s status hearing for April 5.
- Gregory K. Briggs, 33, of Lincoln failed to appear on a motion to revoke his PRS. Briggs was sentenced to nine months of PRS following a one-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to a drug possession charge on Jan. 27, 2020. However, Briggs left his transitional living and job in December 2020 after a positive chemical test. He hung up during a phone call with a probation officer later that month and ignored further phone calls and text messages. After Beamis stated these facts, Hall issued a bench warrant for Briggs’ arrest at $150,000.