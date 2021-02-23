Lyons man pleads guilty to intentionally hitting man with truck

David B. Jorgensen, 22, of Dodge was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for one count of possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 25, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Jorgensen’s vehicle as it was missing a front headlight and plates. After Jorgensen failed to provide registration and insurance information on the vehicle and meth was found on the passenger, the vehicle was searched and a glass pipe of meth was located. Jorgensen pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 30, 2020. Jorgensen’s attorney said his client had completed a chemical evaluation, while Beamis said she was not opposed to probation. Along with the probation sentence, Hall ordered Jorgensen to attend two weekly 12-step programs and a cognitive program. Additionally, Jorgensen was ordered to attend a relapse prevention course and take part in 60 hour