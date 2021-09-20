Lyons man sentenced to up to five years in prison for hitting man with truck

However, McMullin failed to appear for his sentencing on April 5 and a bench warrant of $150,000 was placed for his arrest.

On May 31, an FPD officer located a pickup truck in southeast Fremont that was reported stolen out of Monroe. A loaded handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat.

A witness told the officer they saw McMullin flee the vehicle, with their Ring camera showing the truck parking just four minutes before they arrived on the scene. McMullin has a previous conviction for domestic assault in 2018.

McMullin withdrew his previous writ not guilty pleas to plead no contest to the two new charges. He waived his presentence investigation for the charges to receive his sentencing all at once.

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Tom Gross said as part of McMullin’s plea deal, the state was asking for a prison sentence for him.

Hall sentenced McMullin to three to five years in prison for assault and three years for failing to stop on the first case to run concurrently. He must serve at least one-and-a-half years on both cases.