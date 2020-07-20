Malmo murder suspect held without bond

“Having more manpower and technology to assist us was greatly appreciated,” Stukenholtz added.

Barnes was quickly ruled a suspect as the investigation got underway, according to Stukenholtz.

“There were a number of things that pointed to him right away,” he said.

Barnes was not at the residence when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but he returned during the investigation, the sheriff said.

The couple was engaged to be married on March 15, 2020 and had applied for a marriage license at the Saunders County Courthouse on July 7. Their wedding date had been set for Oct. 10, 2020 at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo with a reception in Wahoo, according to a website the couple had created about the event. Matulka had posted engagement photos on a Facebook page she shared with Barnes just a few days before her death.

Barnes is not the father of Matulka’s two children. Her obituary lists their father as Anthony Griesen of Lincoln. Stukenholtz said the children are now with their father.

A family pet, a black Labrador retriever named Diesel, had also been killed. Barnes has been charged with intentional cruelty to animals for killing the dog.

Additional charges against Barnes include tampering with physical evidence. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Saunders County Court on July 30 at 11 a.m.

