Man accused of loitering
Man accused of loitering

Police News

At approximately 8:05 a.m., April 17, Kenneth E. Banks, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing following a complaint at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.

He is accused of loitering at the business after having been told he was not welcome there, Fremont Police reported.

