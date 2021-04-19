Man accused of loitering

At approximately 8:05 a.m., April 17, Kenneth E. Banks, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing following a complaint at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.
He is accused of loitering at the business after having been told he was not welcome there, Fremont Police reported.
