A Fremont man admitted to violating the terms of his probation in Dodge County District Court on Monday. He was ultimately placed back on probation.
Charles J. Logrande, 43, had been serving a term of probation since 2017 on charges of strangulation and terroristic threats, both related to a 2016 incident.
While a motion to revoke Logrande’s probation filed in court noted that he was doing “very well while on probation,” he was ultimately arrested on Jan. 1, 2019 in another incident involving a charge of terroristic threats.
In court on Monday, Logrande admitted that he had violated the terms of his probation, waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation and ultimately agreed to be sentenced on the same day. His probation was reinstated as previously ordered.
The motion to revoke his probation noted that he had been scheduled for an early release from probation in March at the time of his arrest.
Court records show that Logrande will reappear in court to address the newer charges from the January incident in June.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Adrianne E. Mott, 37, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a class IV felony punishable by zero to two years in prison. Mott was arrested in June of 2018 after she was discovered in her vehicle with a marijuana pipe, according to a police affidavit from the III Corps Drug Task Force. A subsequent search turned up a baggie containing methamphetamine. District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the case down for sentencing on June 10 at 9 a.m.
- Tanya Brainard, 47, failed to show up for court in regard to a motion to revoke her probation. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Brainard had been serving probation since 2017, in relation to a 2016 charge of possession of a controlled substance.