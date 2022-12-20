Man arrested after accident

A Columbus resident went to jail after a vehicle accident on Monday afternoon west of Ames.

Dodge County deputies were dispatched at approximately 4:15 p.m. to the scene on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15.

An investigation determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, also eastbound on the highway, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

During the passing maneuver, a black Ford Fusion traveling west on Highway 30 attempted to avoid a collision with the Ford Fusion, but was unsuccessful.

After the initial collision, the Ford Fusion rolled into the north ditch of Highway 30. The driver and passenger of the Fusion were transported by Fremont Rescue to Methodist Fremont Health with injuries.

Witnesses to the accident advised law enforcement that prior to the accident, the Dodge Journey had been passing vehicles recklessly.

The driver of the Journey, Angel Agosto Idorwatt, 19, of Columbus was jailed on charges of driving under revocation, willful reckless driving and five Platte County warrants.

Seatbelts in both vehicles were in use, and airbags in both vehicles deployed. Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, the sheriff’s office reported.