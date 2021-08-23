 Skip to main content
Man arrested after accident
Man arrested after accident

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Aug. 22, Lennie T. Wilshusen, 58, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two vehicle property damage accident in the 2700 block of Park Place Drive, Fremont Police reported.

Wilshusen is accused of backing his vehicle out of the driveway of a residence and striking another vehicle, causing minor damage. Wilshusen was also charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test.

